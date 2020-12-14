Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $804,051,000 after buying an additional 246,811 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,923. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $475.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

