Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

