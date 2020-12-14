Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $760.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.