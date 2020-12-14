TD Securities Boosts Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$66.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.20.

DOL stock opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.26. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.70 and a twelve month high of C$55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

