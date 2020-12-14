Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $72,094.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Talend during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Talend by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Talend by 62.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Talend by 534.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

