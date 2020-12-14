Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGRY. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $156,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

