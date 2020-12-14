Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Cormark increased their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.82.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

TSE SU opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.60. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.