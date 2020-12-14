Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.68 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.