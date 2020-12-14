Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 6,287 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

