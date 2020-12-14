Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

