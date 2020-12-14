Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

