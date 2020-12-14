Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

RTX stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

