Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Sells £129,768.96 in Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

Paul Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).

STCK opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £502.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

