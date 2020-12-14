STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of STM opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

