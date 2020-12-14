STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.30. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

