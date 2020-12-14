STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €26.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.30. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

