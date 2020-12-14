Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $3.70 billion and $653.90 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00865980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00198948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00455440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00156521 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,600 coins and its circulating supply is 21,780,693,111 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.