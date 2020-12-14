Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $102.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 35,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

