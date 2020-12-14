Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $196.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $485,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,202 shares of company stock valued at $22,562,111 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stamps.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.