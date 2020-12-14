Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) vs. Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Critical Contrast

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Stage Stores alerts:

This table compares Stage Stores and Stein Mart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

Stein Mart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stage Stores.

Risk and Volatility

Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stage Stores and Stein Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stage Stores beats Stein Mart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.