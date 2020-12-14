SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

