Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.70.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.40. Spin Master Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

