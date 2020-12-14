SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2,249.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,289,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $300.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.58. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $303.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

