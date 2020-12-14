Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.