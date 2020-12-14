Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

