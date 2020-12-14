Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) to Outperform

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IHICY stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IHI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

