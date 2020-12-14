SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $34.29 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $837.36 million, a P/E ratio of -489.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 4,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 319.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.