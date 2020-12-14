Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.86 ($118.66).

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €95.85 ($112.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.31. Sixt SE has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52 week high of €102.40 ($120.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.