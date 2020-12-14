SingularityNET (AGI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $529,352.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $42.62 million and approximately $529,352.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,629,127 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.