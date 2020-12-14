Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SFNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

