SiaCashCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,093.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One SiaCashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 19% against the dollar. SiaCashCoin has a market capitalization of $98,868.30 and $3,093.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.