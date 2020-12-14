SiaCashCoin (SCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,093.00

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $98,868.30 and $3,093.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

