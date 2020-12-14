Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,047.97.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,064.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,734.18, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $999.46 and a 200-day moving average of $967.59. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

