Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Critical Analysis

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shaw Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shaw Communications currently has a consensus price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility & Risk

Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shaw Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.21 $551.39 million $1.08 16.90 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless services for voice and data communications serving customers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through Freedom Mobile; and in British Columbia and Alberta through Shaw Mobile. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

