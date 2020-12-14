Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Critical Contrast

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Inogen -0.66% 0.21% 0.16%

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.50 billion 5.58 $266.95 million N/A N/A Inogen $361.94 million 2.35 $20.95 million $1.07 35.94

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Inogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 1 3 0 0 1.75

Inogen has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

Inogen beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

