ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $53,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $283,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 64.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ServiceNow by 36.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in ServiceNow by 93.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $544.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 152.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.56.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,570 shares of company stock worth $51,266,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

