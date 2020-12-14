Serco Group’s (SECCF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SECCF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

Serco Group stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

