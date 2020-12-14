Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock worth $5,480,309 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Semtech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

