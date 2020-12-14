Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,770,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,655,636.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,182,233.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,075 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 997,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

