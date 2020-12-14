Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,558 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $65,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,889,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

AZN opened at $50.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

