Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.