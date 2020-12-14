Sei Investments Co. Sells 81,209 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $51,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 130.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,086,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after buying an additional 2,882,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,675,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

