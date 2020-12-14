Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,987 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Ball worth $41,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Ball by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ball by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,226,837. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE BLL opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

