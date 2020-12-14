Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,622 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.47% of Elastic worth $43,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elastic by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,285 shares of company stock worth $125,864,829 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $141.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

