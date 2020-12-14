Sei Investments Co. Sells 102,436 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102,436 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.72 and its 200 day moving average is $268.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

