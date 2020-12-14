Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $41,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock worth $4,286,891. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

