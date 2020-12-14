Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

