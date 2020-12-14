Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $249.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $269.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

