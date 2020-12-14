Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,357 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,374,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,846,000 after buying an additional 176,988 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 62,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 273,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 69,587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 996.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 410,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 373,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

