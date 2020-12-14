Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $43,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.