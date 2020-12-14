Sei Investments Co. Has $53.75 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $53,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $324.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

