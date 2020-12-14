Sei Investments Co. Has $48.31 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $48,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 31.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

ASML opened at $453.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.81. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $471.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

